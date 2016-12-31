Rob Kardashian Shares New Photos of Dream & Blac Chyna Following His Hospitalization

Rob Kardashian is home from the hospital and spending some quality time with Blac Chyna and his daughter Dream.

The 29-year-old reality star returned home on Thursday (December 29) after experiencing diabetes complications.

Rob took to his Instagram to share some sweet photos of the small family, including one of Chyna and Dream using Snapchat together.

“My babies 😍😍 look at my babies chunky face lol 😭😍💕” he captioned the sweet photo of the mother and daughter.

Check out the adorable photos of Chyna and Dream below…