Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 4:34 pm

Robbie Rogers & Greg Berlanti Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Robbie Rogers and Greg Berlanti!

The 29-year-old LA Galaxy soccer star and the 44-year-old TV producer are officially engaged.

Robbie took to his Instagram to share the exciting news, writing, “Thank you to everyone before us that made this moment possible…I feel extremely lucky and blessed to end 2016 engaged to the love of my life. ❤ Happy New Year!”

Greg added, “2016 was memorable for many reasons, for me it as the year my heart doubled in size. First, when my son Caleb was born. And second, a few days ago, when I got engaged to my soulmate ❤️ though I dreamed of both those things happening, i’m not sure I truly believed they were possible.”

The couple share a 10-month-old son named Caleb, who was born via a surrogate in February.

Congratulations Robbie and Greg!

A photo posted by Robbie Rogers (@robbierogers) on

Photos: Instagram
