Sat, 31 December 2016 at 1:04 am

Ronda Rousey Loses Comeback Fight to Amanda Nunes in 48 Seconds

Ronda Rousey Loses Comeback Fight to Amanda Nunes in 48 Seconds

Ronda Rousey‘s return to the ring ended in less than a minute after her competitor Amanda Nunes defeated her in just 48 seconds.

Amanda won the match with a technical knock out during the first round of UFC 207 on Friday night (December 30) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A little over a year ago, Ronda lost her first match ever in a shocking upset from Holly Holm and this was her first time fighting since then.

You can see a clip of Amanda celebrating her win in the video below!
