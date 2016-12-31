Ronda Rousey Loses Comeback Fight to Amanda Nunes in 48 Seconds

Ronda Rousey‘s return to the ring ended in less than a minute after her competitor Amanda Nunes defeated her in just 48 seconds.

Amanda won the match with a technical knock out during the first round of UFC 207 on Friday night (December 30) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A little over a year ago, Ronda lost her first match ever in a shocking upset from Holly Holm and this was her first time fighting since then.

You can see a clip of Amanda celebrating her win in the video below!