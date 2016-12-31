Top Stories
Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 6:00 pm

Seth Meyers' New Year's Eve Special 2017 - Celebs & Performers Lineup!

Seth Meyers will be airing a special in primetime to help ring in the new year and we have the full lineup for the 2017 Late Night with Seth Meyers New Year’s Eve Special!

The hour-long program will air at 10pm ET on NBC and it will be followed by Carson Daly‘s live special from Times Square.

The special has been in the works for a whole year as it was announced back in January when Seth‘s deal with NBC was renewed through 2021.

The program will feature musical performances and celeb interviews.

Click inside to read the guest lineup…

PassengersJennifer Lawrence
The New Celebrity Apprentice‘s Arnold Schwarzenegger
Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones
Kelly Clarkson singing The Hamilton Mixtape‘s “It’s Quiet Uptown”
A special sketch featuring Kate McKinnon and Shaquille O’Neal
