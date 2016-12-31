Top Stories
The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Emma Watson Sings from 'Beauty & The Beast' in Official Audio - Listen Now!

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Tyler Perry Responds to Criticism of His TLC Series: 'That's Reverse Racism'

Tyler Perry is speaking out after facing backlash over his TLC series Too Close to Home.

People have been critical that the 47-year-old actor and director’s newest show features an all white cast while most of his other projects feature predominantly African-American actors.

“That’s totally reverse racism because it was coming from African-American people. I don’t know if it was because they thought I should only be giving jobs to black people. Well, I think that’s ridiculous,” he began.

Tyler continued, “If you look at the hundreds of black people I’ve given jobs to and even the ones I’ve made millionaires, people of color, I just think it’s unfair.”

“I’m just finding out more as I travel the country and world, the more I meet people, we’re all the same. We all got the same dramas. So I’m not seeing color as much as I did anymore in the sense of our stories. Our stories are so similar,” Tyler concluded.
