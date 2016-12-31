Vanessa Hudgens Dishes On Her New Year's Eve Plans

Vanessa Hudgens is quite possibly throwing the NYE bash of the night!

The 28-year-old actress opened up in a recent interview about her plans for the sparkly and fun holiday.

“I kind of prefer just being at home with my close friends and just having a party at the house,” Vanessa shared. “I like having a party at the house and decorating festively. Being able to control the playlist is always a bonus, and I love popping Champagne at midnight!”

She also recalls one memory where there was no party for her.

“When I was 15 or 16, I spent New Year’s in my mom’s bed with my sister and my mom. We all watched the ball drop together on TV…at the time, I was like, ‘Ah this is such a bummer; I wish I was out with my friends.’ But looking back, I see how beautiful it was that we got to have that memory together.”

Vanessa is also pictured below out with sister Stella, heading to a workout, earlier in the week in Los Angeles.