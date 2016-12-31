Top Stories
Sat, 31 December 2016 at 2:33 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Dishes On Her New Year's Eve Plans

Vanessa Hudgens Dishes On Her New Year's Eve Plans

Vanessa Hudgens is quite possibly throwing the NYE bash of the night!

The 28-year-old actress opened up in a recent interview about her plans for the sparkly and fun holiday.

“I kind of prefer just being at home with my close friends and just having a party at the house,” Vanessa shared. “I like having a party at the house and decorating festively. Being able to control the playlist is always a bonus, and I love popping Champagne at midnight!”

She also recalls one memory where there was no party for her.

“When I was 15 or 16, I spent New Year’s in my mom’s bed with my sister and my mom. We all watched the ball drop together on TV…at the time, I was like, ‘Ah this is such a bummer; I wish I was out with my friends.’ But looking back, I see how beautiful it was that we got to have that memory together.”

Vanessa is also pictured below out with sister Stella, heading to a workout, earlier in the week in Los Angeles.
