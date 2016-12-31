Top Stories
The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Emma Watson Sings from 'Beauty & The Beast' in Official Audio - Listen Now!

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

VIDEO: Debra Messing Shares Debbie Reynolds 'Will & Grace' Clips

VIDEO: Debra Messing Shares Debbie Reynolds 'Will & Grace' Clips

Debra Messing is remembering her late co-star Debbie Reynolds by watching old episodes of Will & Grace.

Debbie famously starred as Debra‘s mother on the hit show and the duo shared some pretty special moments together.

Debra took to her Instagram to share a few clips from the show, including their infamous “Told You So” dance.

“The ‘I told you so’ dance became something special, and none of us saw it coming. Here it is in the Thanksgiving episode,” Debra captioned the video.

Click inside to watch the clips that Debra shared…
Photos: Getty/NBC
