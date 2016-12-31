VIDEO: Debra Messing Shares Debbie Reynolds 'Will & Grace' Clips

Debra Messing is remembering her late co-star Debbie Reynolds by watching old episodes of Will & Grace.

Debbie famously starred as Debra‘s mother on the hit show and the duo shared some pretty special moments together.

Debra took to her Instagram to share a few clips from the show, including their infamous “Told You So” dance.

“The ‘I told you so’ dance became something special, and none of us saw it coming. Here it is in the Thanksgiving episode,” Debra captioned the video.

Click inside to watch the clips that Debra shared…



A video posted by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Dec 30, 2016 at 4:42pm PST

A video posted by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:09pm PST