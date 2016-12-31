Top Stories
The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Emma Watson Sings from 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' in Official Audio - Listen Now!

Emma Watson Sings from 'Beauty & The Beast' in Official Audio - Listen Now!

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 2:38 pm

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have Adorable Dance Party With Her Kids

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have Adorable Dance Party With Her Kids

Gwen Stefani and her boys are having a great time using Musical.ly!

Over their holiday break, Gwen‘s nine-year-old son Kingston has been taking over her account on the lip syncing app and posting some super adorable videos.

In one video, Gwen and Kingston were joined by seven-year-old Zuma, two-year-old Apollo and Blake Shelton as they danced around to Maroon 5‘s song “Don’t Wanna Know.”

The three boys are all dressed entirely in camouflage while Blake can been seen wearing a captain’s hat in the background.

Check out the super cute video below…

A video posted by ems (@gwen.vogue) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here