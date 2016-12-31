VIDEO: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have Adorable Dance Party With Her Kids

Gwen Stefani and her boys are having a great time using Musical.ly!

Over their holiday break, Gwen‘s nine-year-old son Kingston has been taking over her account on the lip syncing app and posting some super adorable videos.

In one video, Gwen and Kingston were joined by seven-year-old Zuma, two-year-old Apollo and Blake Shelton as they danced around to Maroon 5‘s song “Don’t Wanna Know.”

The three boys are all dressed entirely in camouflage while Blake can been seen wearing a captain’s hat in the background.

Check out the super cute video below…