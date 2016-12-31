VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Cries While 8-Year-Old Cancer Patient Sings for Her

Grab your tissues before pressing play on this video of an eight-year-old cancer patient singing to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

The engaged couple visited the kids at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego this week and a young girl named Julia Davidson sang “Rainbow Connection” for the stars.

Julia is battling Neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer.

“You made me cry because it was so beautiful! Do you know how important it is to make people cry when you sing? That’s very special,” Miley told Julia after she finished. “If I was in my Voice chair right now, I would have turned around for you. For sure!”

“Wow! You were amazing!” Liam added.



