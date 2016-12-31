Top Stories
The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Emma Watson Sings from 'Beauty & The Beast' in Official Audio - Listen Now!

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

VIDEO: 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Writer Shares Carrie Fisher Scene Cut from the Film

VIDEO: 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Writer Shares Carrie Fisher Scene Cut from the Film

Not all of Carrie Fisher‘s scenes in Star Wars: The Force Awakens made it into the final version of the movie.

Daniel McFadin, one of the film’s writers, took to his Twitter to share a scene from the film that got cut before it hit theaters.

In the clip, Carrie commands a Resistance solider to contact the Galactic Senate to tell them to take action against the First Order.

When the solider seems skeptical, she replies with her signature smile, “Not all the senators think I’m insane. Or maybe they do. I don’t really care!”

Watch the entire clip below…
