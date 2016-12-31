VIDEO: 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Writer Shares Carrie Fisher Scene Cut from the Film

Not all of Carrie Fisher‘s scenes in Star Wars: The Force Awakens made it into the final version of the movie.

Daniel McFadin, one of the film’s writers, took to his Twitter to share a scene from the film that got cut before it hit theaters.

In the clip, Carrie commands a Resistance solider to contact the Galactic Senate to tell them to take action against the First Order.

When the solider seems skeptical, she replies with her signature smile, “Not all the senators think I’m insane. Or maybe they do. I don’t really care!”

Watch the entire clip below…