Sun, 01 January 2017 at 2:56 am

Adam Levine Wishes Happy New Year to 'Mama' Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine Wishes Happy New Year to 'Mama' Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine shared a super cute selfie he took with wife Behati Prinsloo on New Year’s Eve 2017 and sent her a message for the new year.

The 37-year-old singer and The Voice coach can be seen with his blond hair in the sexy photo.

“Happy New Year mama,” Adam captioned the photo of him and Behati. The couple became first-time parents this year!

Adam rang in the new year while performing with his band Maroon 5 at a special show in Las Vegas. He will soon be returning to the red chair on The Voice for a new season!
