Top Stories
VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sun, 01 January 2017 at 5:00 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates New Year's Eve with her Kids Anja & Noah!

Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates New Year's Eve with her Kids Anja & Noah!

Alessandra Ambrosio spends New Year’s Eve with two of her favorite people!

The 35-year-old model took to Instagram to share pictures from inside her New Year’s Eve party in Florianopolis, Brazil.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra and her family have been celebrating the holidays in her native Brazil.

On Instagram, Alessandra shared a pic of herself posing with her adorable kids – eight-year-old Anja and four-year-old Noah.

Check out the pic below!

LOVE ⭐️✨🌟💫 #FelizAnoNovo #Happynewyear

A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Also pictured inside: Alessandra Ambrosio posing for pictures outside of the pool on Saturday afternoon (December 31) in Brazil.
Just Jared on Facebook
alessandra ambrosio celebrates nye with kids 01
alessandra ambrosio celebrates nye with kids 02
alessandra ambrosio celebrates nye with kids 03
alessandra ambrosio celebrates nye with kids 04
alessandra ambrosio celebrates nye with kids 05
alessandra ambrosio celebrates nye with kids 06
alessandra ambrosio celebrates nye with kids 07

Photos: AKM-GSI, Instagram
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Anja Mazur, Noah Mazur

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here