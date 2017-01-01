Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates New Year's Eve with her Kids Anja & Noah!
Alessandra Ambrosio spends New Year’s Eve with two of her favorite people!
The 35-year-old model took to Instagram to share pictures from inside her New Year’s Eve party in Florianopolis, Brazil.
Alessandra and her family have been celebrating the holidays in her native Brazil.
On Instagram, Alessandra shared a pic of herself posing with her adorable kids – eight-year-old Anja and four-year-old Noah.
Also pictured inside: Alessandra Ambrosio posing for pictures outside of the pool on Saturday afternoon (December 31) in Brazil.