Ansel Elgort Goes Shirtless for a Workout at the Beach!

Ansel Elgort is all smiles while hitting the beach for a New Year’s Day workout in Miami!

The 22-year-old actor was joined by his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan while hitting South Beach on Sunday (January 1).

Ansel and Violetta were seen sharing a cute kiss and holding hands while strolling along the beach together.

The couple has been celebrating the start of the new year in the sunny locale and Ansel shared a photo from their New Year’s Eve celebrations. “New Years in Miami w the mami,” he captioned the below Instagram picture.

