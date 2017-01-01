Top Stories
VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sun, 01 January 2017 at 8:30 pm

Ansel Elgort Goes Shirtless for a Workout at the Beach!

Ansel Elgort Goes Shirtless for a Workout at the Beach!

Ansel Elgort is all smiles while hitting the beach for a New Year’s Day workout in Miami!

The 22-year-old actor was joined by his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan while hitting South Beach on Sunday (January 1).

Ansel and Violetta were seen sharing a cute kiss and holding hands while strolling along the beach together.

The couple has been celebrating the start of the new year in the sunny locale and Ansel shared a photo from their New Year’s Eve celebrations. “New Years in Miami w the mami,” he captioned the below Instagram picture.

A photo posted by anselelgort (@anselelgort) on

25+ pictures inside of Ansel Elgort at the beach with his girlfriend…

Just Jared on Facebook
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 01
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 02
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 03
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 04
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 05
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 06
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 07
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 08
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 09
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 10
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 11
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 12
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 13
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 14
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 15
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 16
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 17
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 18
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 19
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 20
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 21
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 22
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 23
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 24
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 25
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 26
ansel elgort goes shirtless for a workout at the beach 27

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Ansel Elgort, Bikini, Shirtless, Violetta Komyshan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here