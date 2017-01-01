Bella Thorne Flaunts Her Body in a Bikini on New Year's Eve!

Bella Thorne hangs out in her bikini while spending a sunny day at the beach in the Bahamas while celebrating New Year’s Eve 2017!

The 19-year-old actress flew to paradise with a group of friends and family to ring in the new year. She was joined by her sister Dani Thorne and her boyfriend Dylan Jetson, longtime friend Alexa Yarnell, and Famous in Love co-star Charlie DePew, among others.

Bella posted a ton of photos from the day at the beach on her Instagram Stories and Snapchat pages. She even included a hot pic of Charlie going shirtless!

“Hahahah I was tryin to be like my cool sister but she’s better at it. Instead I just look like a dork with my leg on a wall hahaha 😑😂😁#swimseason #vacation #muchneeded,” she captioned the below pic on Instagram.

