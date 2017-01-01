Bella Thorne Reveals Who She Kissed on New Year's Eve 2017!

Bella Thorne is currently in the Bahamas to celebrate the new year and she has revealed who she kissed at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve!

The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress tweeted about how she locked lips with a “good kisser” and later revealed who the lucky lady was on Instagram.

Bella shared photos of her and friend Kyra Santoro sharing a kiss. “Moments before it was #2017!!!” she captioned a pic of them getting ready to kiss and she captioned the other pic, “And after ❤️Everyone needs a friendly newyears kiss😘💋.”

You might recognize Kyra for her modeling work and also for being linked to Taylor Lautner in the past.