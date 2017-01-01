Blake Lively & Amber Tamblyn Ring in 2017 Together!

Blake Lively spent New Year’s Eve with one of her closest BFFs!

The 29-year-old actress rang in 2017 with her former co-star Amber Tamblyn.

Amber took to Twitter and Instagram to share a cute selfie of herself and Blake cuddling up together as they spent the night hanging out.

Blake and Amber first co-starred in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants back in 2005 and have remained close since then.

In case you missed it, Amber is currently expecting her first baby with husband David Cross.