Top Stories
VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sun, 01 January 2017 at 12:40 pm

Blake Lively & Amber Tamblyn Ring in 2017 Together!

Blake Lively & Amber Tamblyn Ring in 2017 Together!

Blake Lively spent New Year’s Eve with one of her closest BFFs!

The 29-year-old actress rang in 2017 with her former co-star Amber Tamblyn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively

Amber took to Twitter and Instagram to share a cute selfie of herself and Blake cuddling up together as they spent the night hanging out.

Blake and Amber first co-starred in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants back in 2005 and have remained close since then.

In case you missed it, Amber is currently expecting her first baby with husband David Cross.

Hi, 2017.

A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Twitter, Getty
Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here