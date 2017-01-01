Bradley Cooper Goes for New Year's Day Jog

Bradley Cooper is starting off the new year strong!

The 41-year-old actor was spotted on an early morning jog on Sunday (January 1) around his neighborhood in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bradley Cooper

2017 is going to be a busy year for Bradley!

He begins filming A Star is Born with Lady Gaga soon and he and longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk are expecting their first child together later this year.

