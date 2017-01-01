Britney Spears Spends New Year's Eve with Rumored Boyfriend Sam Asghari!

Britney Spears rang in the new year with the hot new man in her life!

The 35-year-old performer took to Instagram on New Year’s Day share a pic of herself and her rumored new boyfriend Sam Asghari with a simple “Happy New Year” caption.

Britney and Sam first met on the set of her latest music video for her song “Slumber Party.”

The rumored new pair have been spotted on a few quiet dates and have shared cute pictures on their social media accounts, but have stayed mum on their relationship status.