Carrie Underwood Rings in the New Year with Hunky Hubby Mike Fisher!

Carrie Underwood looks like she had a fun time on New Year’s Eve 2017 and she had her hunky husband, hockey player Mike Fisher, by her side!

The 33-year-old country singer took to her Instagram account to share pics from a party that they attended. They booth looked sharp in their all-black outfits.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood

“#nye happy #2017,” Carrie captioned one of the photos.

Almost a week ago, Carrie paid tribute to the late George Michael after he passed away suddenly on Christmas.

Click inside to read Carrie Underwood’s tribute for George Michael…

“I never told him (mainly because I thought I’d freak him out) but #georgemichael has always been such an influence on me. As a child, his was the first voice I could pick out of the sea of voices I heard on the radio. Before I knew anything about him, I knew his voice. As an adult, I cried when I saw him in concert. His songs and his voice helped to teach me how to sing. I will forever regret not letting him know…Thank you, George, for giving the world your gifts…may you rest in peace,” she wrote.