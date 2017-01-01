Top Stories
Sun, 01 January 2017 at 9:40 am

Carrie Underwood Rings in the New Year with Hunky Hubby Mike Fisher!

Carrie Underwood Rings in the New Year with Hunky Hubby Mike Fisher!

Carrie Underwood looks like she had a fun time on New Year’s Eve 2017 and she had her hunky husband, hockey player Mike Fisher, by her side!

The 33-year-old country singer took to her Instagram account to share pics from a party that they attended. They booth looked sharp in their all-black outfits.

“#nye happy #2017,” Carrie captioned one of the photos.

Almost a week ago, Carrie paid tribute to the late George Michael after he passed away suddenly on Christmas.

“I never told him (mainly because I thought I’d freak him out) but #georgemichael has always been such an influence on me. As a child, his was the first voice I could pick out of the sea of voices I heard on the radio. Before I knew anything about him, I knew his voice. As an adult, I cried when I saw him in concert. His songs and his voice helped to teach me how to sing. I will forever regret not letting him know…Thank you, George, for giving the world your gifts…may you rest in peace,” she wrote.
