Celebs Wish Fans a Happy New Year 2017 - Read Tweets!
Celebs from around the world have taken to Twitter to wish their fans a Happy New Year!
After all of the awful things that happened in 2016, everyone is hoping that 2017 will be a better year for everyone.
In some of their messages, stars like Khloe Kardashian included their “Instagram Best Nine” collage to look back at their awesome memories from the past year.
Read what celebs are saying to their fans in the posts below!
Happy New Years Eve!! I know 2016 was full of ups and downs, but remember that underneath it all, love is our constant. It's what unites us.
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 31, 2016
Before #OldManMiranda falls asleep:
Happy new year.
I feel so lucky to have you in my life.
Let's make new things.
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year! My cup runneth over. (It's been a long drive.)
— Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 1, 2017
Happy new yearzzzzz from me and my mama!!!! @tishcyrus pic.twitter.com/hqXURTr7J1
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2017
Wishing all a happy, healthy, joyous & bright new year
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 1, 2017
Happy NYE!! May God continue to bless us all!! My top 9 of 2016! pic.twitter.com/F8Cfuvn1O7
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 1, 2017
Happy New Years gx pic.twitter.com/E9PA6KQMAc
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year #unicorns 🦄🍬⚡💜👩🏻🎤🎆🐇💖🔮🙌🏻 https://t.co/2CTWBFHyAk
— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) January 1, 2017
Happy New Years everyone. Please please please be safe. Don't drink and drive and buckle up. We need all hands on deck for 2017. 🎊🎉
— Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) January 1, 2017
HAPPY NEW YEAR!! So grateful for all the ❤️ & support in 2016! Wishing you love, happiness & beautiful blessings in 2017 🎉⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Z7u9Rw8mTh
— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year everyone !!! May we grow from all the experiences of the last year and take on 2017 stronger than ever !!! 🎉🎉🎉💋💋💋
— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) January 1, 2017
Thank you 2016…off you go!
Happy new year everyone pic.twitter.com/056lTHOutv
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 31, 2016
Like all international mega star celebrity millionaires around the world, I am currently watching Bullseye on Challenge TV.
Happy New Year!
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 31, 2016
Happy new year when it comes, all!!
Excited for new chapter and cannot wait for all the Peakers beginning Jan 2!!! @MyPeakChallenge
😁😘
— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) December 31, 2016
Happy new year dear friends one and all!
— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) December 31, 2016
What a great time we had in Colorado. Happy New Year to all of you from me and the best… https://t.co/R3n0tY5qyd
— Reba (@reba) January 1, 2017
East coast happy new year!! How's 2017 feelin? See you there soooooon 🍾🎈💋🥂
— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) January 1, 2017
LIVERPOOOOOOOOOOOL!!!!
Happy New Year‼️‼️🎉🎶
— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) December 31, 2016
Kiss someone you love … Happy 2017 everyone ✨❤✨ https://t.co/G5RbwJCecH
— Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) January 1, 2017
HAPPY FREAKING NEW YEARS EVERYONE!!!! 😜💝🍭✨🦄💥
— Anna Camp (@TheRealAnnaCamp) January 1, 2017
HAPPY NEW YEAR ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨💜
— Jacquie Lee (@jacquieleemusic) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year! To everyone around the world, I wish you peace, joy, love, prosperity, compassion, and laughter! God bless us every one!
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 1, 2017
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! 🎊
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 1, 2017
Happy happy new year to everyone. I'm wishing you so much love. Xoxoxo
— Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) January 1, 2017
HAPPY NEW YEAR!! 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/fRHUN6Q94Y
— Fergie (@Fergie) January 1, 2017
HAPPY NEW YEARS!!! MAY YOUR NEW YEAR BE FULL OF BLESSINGS 💫🙏🏽
— SERAYAH (@Serayah) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year! Never forget greed is powerful but our vision of a world based on economic, social & environmental justice is more powerful.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year! 2017. Be safe. Be sound. Be rad and Do cool shit.
— Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) January 1, 2017
HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYBODY! 🎊🎈🎆Please be safe and hope you all have a Great 2017!
— Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 1, 2017
2016 was a rough year globally. Here's hoping for a better 2017-with much peace, understanding, tolerance and LOVE. #HAPPYNEWYEAR
— Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) January 1, 2017
Happy New Years Eve from the Kelley girls! Here's to a spectacular, joyful abundant 2017 for all! 🎉👏😘 pic.twitter.com/JC3GtREV7j
— Katherine Heigl (@KatieHeigl) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year!!!🎆🎈🎊
— Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year from @Nihiwatu_Resort 🎉🎊 #nihigram @ Nihiwatu, Sumba – Indonesia https://t.co/Gc1Tdulbzv
— Jamie Chung (@jamiechung1) January 1, 2017
My family and I wish you a wonderful, Happy New Year!!!! God bless and much love to you and yours 😘
— Lacey Chabert (@IamLaceyChabert) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year. Drink, be merry, celebrate and then get ready. 2017 is going to come at us fast and we all need to be ready. #Together
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year mama pic.twitter.com/zHjjp5yiua
— Adam Levine (@adamlevine) January 1, 2017
happy new years eve babes eternally grateful for you all ✨✨
— daya (@Daya) January 1, 2017
2016 has been one of the most eventful and exciting years of my life. I wish you peace, joy, love and laughter. Happy New Year! #NYE pic.twitter.com/cDDfKIEQOP
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 1, 2017
Short term goals.
Long term goals. Write 'em down and put 'em on your wall. 6months, 12months and 5yrs… #HappyNewYear an ting…
— jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) January 1, 2017
With the upmost gratitude, thank you tremendously for the unwavering support throughout the year. Much love always & happy new year 😊🤘🎉
— Cody Christian (@ReallyCody) January 1, 2017
happy new year. go get it.
— steven yeun (@steveyeun) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year everyone! Much Happiness, endless success and infinite love ❤️ 🎉🎊🎉 https://t.co/CW9AQ31nwx
— Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) January 1, 2017
Wishing all of you FAITH, GRACE & HOPE… LOVE, LAUGHTER, HAPPINESS & PROSPERITY & ALL THE BLESSINGS FROM HEAVEN A… https://t.co/89iTq63f4r
— Angie Harmon (@Angie_Harmon) January 1, 2017
It's a school night for me!! So Happy New Year early ❤😘🙋…Good Night!!
— Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) January 1, 2017
Happy 2017!! Thank you all for your support! I love my family, fans, and friends. pic.twitter.com/yF9znWopuR
— Quvenzhane' Wallis (@IAMQUVENZHANE) January 1, 2017
Wishing you a very Happy New Year's Eve! I hope you're having fun & be safe out there! ❤🎉2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣
— Madison Pettis (@madisonpettis) January 1, 2017
To exist is to survive unfair choices. Happy New Year. #emonewyear
— Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year, kids. Be safe out there. And let's dance to this one tonight. https://t.co/wTWtnuN1TJ
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year guys! We made it ✌🏾️🖖🏾
— Alexandra Shipp (@AlexShipppp) January 1, 2017