Sun, 01 January 2017 at 12:32 pm

David Beckham Gives Fans an Inside Look at His Family's New Year's Eve Party!

David Beckham Gives Fans an Inside Look at His Family's New Year's Eve Party!

David Beckham and several of his family members took to social media to give fans a look inside their New Year’s Eve 2017 party!

The 41-year-old former soccer star shared a photo of him and his family – wife Victoria and kids Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and Harper, 5 – in front of a giant Christmas tree.

“Happy new year everyone x ❤,” David captioned the pic. He also shared a video of Cruz singing his song “If Every Day was Christmas” at the party. Watch it below!

Victoria, Brooklyn, and Cruz all took to Instagram to share photos from the family’s holiday vacation and you can see lots of pics in the gallery!

This is how we started 2017 😍

A video posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

