Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Hot Bikini Body in Hawaii!
Hilary Duff hits the beach looking hot on on Sunday afternoon (January 1) in Hanalei, Hawaii.
The 29-year-old Younger actress showed off her killer abs in a maroon bikini as she hung out with her son four-year-old son Luca (not pictured).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff
The day before, Hilary took to Instagram to share a positive message of “Everything is going to be awesome!” written in the sand.
Check out the picture below!
Also pictured inside: Hilary grabbing her morning coffee on Saturday (December 31) in Kauai, Hawaii.