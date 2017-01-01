Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Hot Bikini Body in Hawaii!

Hilary Duff hits the beach looking hot on on Sunday afternoon (January 1) in Hanalei, Hawaii.

The 29-year-old Younger actress showed off her killer abs in a maroon bikini as she hung out with her son four-year-old son Luca (not pictured).

The day before, Hilary took to Instagram to share a positive message of “Everything is going to be awesome!” written in the sand.

Happy #nye #2017❤️ A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:36pm PST

Also pictured inside: Hilary grabbing her morning coffee on Saturday (December 31) in Kauai, Hawaii.