VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sun, 01 January 2017 at 8:16 pm

Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Hot Bikini Body in Hawaii!

Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Hot Bikini Body in Hawaii!

Hilary Duff hits the beach looking hot on on Sunday afternoon (January 1) in Hanalei, Hawaii.

The 29-year-old Younger actress showed off her killer abs in a maroon bikini as she hung out with her son four-year-old son Luca (not pictured).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

The day before, Hilary took to Instagram to share a positive message of “Everything is going to be awesome!” written in the sand.

Check out the picture below!

Happy #nye #2017❤️

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Also pictured inside: Hilary grabbing her morning coffee on Saturday (December 31) in Kauai, Hawaii.
