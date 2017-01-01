Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless for a Dip in the Ocean

It’s a good start to a new year when Jake Gyllenhaal goes shirtless at the beach.

The 36-year-old actor and his friend Greta Caruso spent the day hanging out at the beach with pal Jon Bon Jovi and his family on Sunday (January 1) in St. Barts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake and Greta have been in St. Barts for the past few days during the holiday season.

Up next on Jake‘s film slate is Stronger, where he stars as a runner who lost both of his legs during the Boston marathon bombing.

The film is set to premiere later this year.

10+ pictures inside of Jake Gyllenhaal and Greta Caruso on the beach…