Sun, 01 January 2017 at 6:05 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless for a Dip in the Ocean

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless for a Dip in the Ocean

It’s a good start to a new year when Jake Gyllenhaal goes shirtless at the beach.

The 36-year-old actor and his friend Greta Caruso spent the day hanging out at the beach with pal Jon Bon Jovi and his family on Sunday (January 1) in St. Barts.

Jake and Greta have been in St. Barts for the past few days during the holiday season.

Up next on Jake‘s film slate is Stronger, where he stars as a runner who lost both of his legs during the Boston marathon bombing.

The film is set to premiere later this year.

jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 01
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 02
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 03
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 04
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 05
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 06
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 07
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 08
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 09
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 10
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 11
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 12
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 13
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 14
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 15
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 16
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 17
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 18
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 19
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 20
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless on the beach 21

