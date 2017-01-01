Jamie Foxx Had a 'Sleepless' Night on New Year's Eve in Miami!

Jamie Foxx hangs out by the pool while celebrating New Year’s Eve 2017 at a party in Miami!

The 49-year-old actor kicked off the new year at 1 Hotel South Beach’s celebration on Saturday night (December 31) in Florida.

Jamie spent the weekend in the warm locale and was joined for another night of partying by his pal Jeremy Piven.

Jamie is getting ready for the release of his movie Sleepless on January 13. “Happy new new!! If u in line and movie wanna see is sold out…come see yo boi!!!… get his black TAKEN on !!!” he wrote on Instagram on New Year’s Day with the below trailer.