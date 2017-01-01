Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Her Dog's Name: Pippi Lawrence-Stocking!

Jennifer Lawrence appeared on Seth Meyers‘ New Year’s Eve 2017 special and opened up about her dog Pippi, whose full name was not correctly reported until now.

“My dog’s name is, contrary to what Vanity Fair wrote, not Pippi Longstocking. Her name is Pippi Lawrence-Stocking,” the 26-year-old Passengers actress said in the interview.

“Pippi was so upset,” Jen joked. “I got a call from her publicist.”

Jennifer talked in depth about her obsession with her pet pooch and she chatted with Seth about having their dogs sit for pictures and portraits. Watch below!



