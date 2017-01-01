Top Stories
VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sun, 01 January 2017 at 4:19 am

Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Her Dog's Name: Pippi Lawrence-Stocking!

Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Her Dog's Name: Pippi Lawrence-Stocking!

Jennifer Lawrence appeared on Seth MeyersNew Year’s Eve 2017 special and opened up about her dog Pippi, whose full name was not correctly reported until now.

“My dog’s name is, contrary to what Vanity Fair wrote, not Pippi Longstocking. Her name is Pippi Lawrence-Stocking,” the 26-year-old Passengers actress said in the interview.

Pippi was so upset,” Jen joked. “I got a call from her publicist.”

Jennifer talked in depth about her obsession with her pet pooch and she chatted with Seth about having their dogs sit for pictures and portraits. Watch below!


Jennifer Lawrence Is Obsessed with Pippi Lawrence-Stocking
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lawrence clarifies her dogs name

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here