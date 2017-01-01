Top Stories
VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sun, 01 January 2017 at 9:18 pm

Jennifer Lopez Celebrate NYE at Drake's Concert in Vegas!

Jennifer Lopez Celebrate NYE at Drake's Concert in Vegas!

Jennifer Lopez rang in the new year by watching her rumored boyfriend Drake perform a New Year’s Eve show at Hakkasan nightclub in Las Vegas!

The 47-year-old singer hung out in a VIP booth with friends and went incognito in a black dress and a fur stole. After Drake‘s 40 minute set, which began at 1am, the couple left together out of the back door, according to E! News.

A photo of Jennifer dancing to the music was shared on Twitter by Fox-5 Las Vegas’ Chernéy Amhara. See it below!

Jennifer was supposed to perform a show on NYE in Miami this year, but she canceled her appearance citing the need for time with her family.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, Drake, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
  • SaraJ

    How gross. She cancels on her OWN fans who bought tickets to see her perform, just to sit in the audience of a guy 17 years younger!! Desperate and sad.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here