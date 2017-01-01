Jennifer Lopez Celebrate NYE at Drake's Concert in Vegas!

Jennifer Lopez rang in the new year by watching her rumored boyfriend Drake perform a New Year’s Eve show at Hakkasan nightclub in Las Vegas!

The 47-year-old singer hung out in a VIP booth with friends and went incognito in a black dress and a fur stole. After Drake‘s 40 minute set, which began at 1am, the couple left together out of the back door, according to E! News.

A photo of Jennifer dancing to the music was shared on Twitter by Fox-5 Las Vegas’ Chernéy Amhara. See it below!

Jennifer was supposed to perform a show on NYE in Miami this year, but she canceled her appearance citing the need for time with her family.