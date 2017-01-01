Top Stories
Sun, 01 January 2017 at 2:32 am

Justin Bieber Performs New Year's Eve 2017 Show in Miami!

Justin Bieber Performs New Year's Eve 2017 Show in Miami!

Justin Bieber sings his heart out while performing poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach for a New Year’s Eve 2017 celebration on Saturday (December 31) in Miami, Fla.

The 22-year-old singer was joined on stage at the event by Skrillex to perform their collaboration “Where Are U Now.”

Other songs that Justin sang during his set were “Let Me Love You,” “Sorry,” “Cold Water,” “Company,” “Boyfriend,” and more.

Fans paid $350 and more for the opportunity to get into the exclusive party to ring in the new year. Justin helped them count down to midnight, which you can see below!
