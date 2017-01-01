Justin Bieber Performs New Year's Eve 2017 Show in Miami!

Justin Bieber sings his heart out while performing poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach for a New Year’s Eve 2017 celebration on Saturday (December 31) in Miami, Fla.

The 22-year-old singer was joined on stage at the event by Skrillex to perform their collaboration “Where Are U Now.”

Other songs that Justin sang during his set were “Let Me Love You,” “Sorry,” “Cold Water,” “Company,” “Boyfriend,” and more.

Fans paid $350 and more for the opportunity to get into the exclusive party to ring in the new year. Justin helped them count down to midnight, which you can see below!