Kate Hudson Rocks Sexy Thong Bodysuit for New Year's Eve!
Kate Hudson is having the best winter getaway!
The 37-year-old actress has been in Aspen, Colorado with her family for the holidays.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Hudson
On New Year’s Eve, Kate was joined by her friend Chelsea Handler as they spent the night together in the mountains.
As the two have been hanging out, Kate took to Instagram to show off her NYE outfit – which was a very cheeky, black body suit!
Also pictured inside: Kate leaving the slopes on Saturday afternoon (December 31) in Aspen, Colorado.
Click inside to see more Instagram pics from Kate Hudson and Chelsea Handler…