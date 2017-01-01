Kate Hudson Rocks Sexy Thong Bodysuit for New Year's Eve!

Kate Hudson is having the best winter getaway!

The 37-year-old actress has been in Aspen, Colorado with her family for the holidays.

On New Year’s Eve, Kate was joined by her friend Chelsea Handler as they spent the night together in the mountains.

As the two have been hanging out, Kate took to Instagram to show off her NYE outfit – which was a very cheeky, black body suit!

Some people are so stuffy 🙄 @chelseahandler #NewYearsReady 🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻 A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:56pm PST

Also pictured inside: Kate leaving the slopes on Saturday afternoon (December 31) in Aspen, Colorado.

Back it up Portia and Ellen. There's a new power couple in town. #2017 A photo posted by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

Swinging into the new year with this dummy @chelseahandler #2017 🍾 A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:59pm PST



