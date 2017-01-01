Top Stories
Sun, 01 January 2017 at 2:28 pm

Kate Hudson Rocks Sexy Thong Bodysuit for New Year's Eve!

Kate Hudson Rocks Sexy Thong Bodysuit for New Year's Eve!

Kate Hudson is having the best winter getaway!

The 37-year-old actress has been in Aspen, Colorado with her family for the holidays.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Hudson

On New Year’s Eve, Kate was joined by her friend Chelsea Handler as they spent the night together in the mountains.

As the two have been hanging out, Kate took to Instagram to show off her NYE outfit – which was a very cheeky, black body suit!

Some people are so stuffy 🙄 @chelseahandler #NewYearsReady 🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻

A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Also pictured inside: Kate leaving the slopes on Saturday afternoon (December 31) in Aspen, Colorado.

Click inside to see more Instagram pics from Kate Hudson and Chelsea Handler…

Back it up Portia and Ellen. There's a new power couple in town. #2017

A photo posted by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

Swinging into the new year with this dummy @chelseahandler #2017 🍾

A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

V

Back it up Portia and Ellen. There's a new power couple in town. #2017

A photo posted by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

Do I jump? No. We climb. Let's stick together, ladies.

A photo posted by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

