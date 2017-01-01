Katy Perry Brings an 'Embarrassed' Orlando Bloom to Sanrio Puroland in Tokyo!

It looks like Katy Perry had the time of her life while visiting the Sanrio Puroland theme park in Tokyo, but her boyfriend Orlando Bloom was “embarrassed” to be there!

While watching a parade inside the park featuring characters like Hello Kitty and more, Katy shared a video of her and Orly sitting in the crowd and captioned the clip, “He’s embarrassed but he should be proud. He’s man enuff.”

Katy shared a ton of great moments from the day and said “welcome to inside of my head” at one point. Make sure to check out the pic of her and Orlando doing the dab while on a boat ride at the park!

The couple celebrated New Year’s Eve the night before by getting lost in the city of Tokyo and counting down to midnight with strangers on the sidewalk.

A video posted by obsessedbloom (@obsessedbloom) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

Click inside to see more video moments from the couple’s fun day…