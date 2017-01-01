Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, & Hailey Baldwin Celebrate New Year's Eve Together!

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin rang in the new year together in style at a New Year’s Eve 2017 at celeb hotspot The Nice Guy.

The three models were seen attending the bash on Saturday night (December 31) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Interestingly, Kendall‘s rumored boyfriend Jordan Clarkson was spotted leaving the party hand-in-hand with Hailey. See the photo in the gallery!

Hailey deleted her Instagram account this past week, but she did take to Twitter to send a Happy New Year message to fans. She also posted a pic of her and Kendall.