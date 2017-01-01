Kendrick Lamar Rocks Out at Drai's Nightclub in Vegas on New Year's Eve!

Kendrick Lamar hits the stage at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday night (December 31) in Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old rapper performed at the club as they celebrated New Year’s Eve 2017.

During his performance, Kendrick helped kick off the countdown to midnight and got the crowd pumped for the new year.

“We brought in the New Year with the debut of 7x Grammy Award winning artist @KendrickLamar at #DraisLIVE! Recap the madness and join us for plenty of more fun in 2017!” Drai’s nightclub posted on their Instagram.

