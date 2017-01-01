Top Stories
VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sun, 01 January 2017 at 2:19 am

Mariah Carey Comments on NYE Performance: 'Sh-t Happens'

Mariah Carey Comments on NYE Performance: 'Sh-t Happens'

Mariah Carey has taken to Twitter to comment on her New Year’s Eve 2017 performance that went horribly wrong after she couldn’t hear the audio track.

The 46-year-old entertainer stood on the stage and stopped singing when she couldn’t find her place in the song. The moment became incredibly awkward and people immediately took to Twitter to react to the performance.

“Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here’s to making more headlines in 2017 😂,” Mariah tweeted a couple hours after the performance ended.

VIDEO: Watch a clip from the performance now!
Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, Mariah Carey

