Mariah Carey Comments on NYE Performance: 'Sh-t Happens'

Mariah Carey has taken to Twitter to comment on her New Year’s Eve 2017 performance that went horribly wrong after she couldn’t hear the audio track.

The 46-year-old entertainer stood on the stage and stopped singing when she couldn’t find her place in the song. The moment became incredibly awkward and people immediately took to Twitter to react to the performance.

“Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here’s to making more headlines in 2017 😂,” Mariah tweeted a couple hours after the performance ended.

