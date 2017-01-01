Mariah Carey Says Technical Issues Disrupted New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey says technical issues are to blame for her New Year’s Eve performance going terribly wrong.

A rep for the 46-year-old entertainer released a statement saying that technical difficulties disrupted her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017.

“Unfortunately there was nothing she could do to continue with the performance given the circumstances,” Mariah‘s spokeswoman Nicole Perna said Sunday (January 1).

During her performance on the show last night, Mariah‘s performance quickly went downhill when it appeared that she lost her place in her song while she was clearly attempting to lip-sync.

Mariah said she wasn’t able to hear the music playing so she wasn’t able to keep up with the song, so she tried to find her place, but instead did a little choreography before leaving the stage.