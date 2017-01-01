Mariah Carey Says Technical Issues Disrupted New Year's Eve Performance

Top Stories
Sun, 01 January 2017 at 1:45 pm

Mariah Carey says technical issues are to blame for her New Year’s Eve performance going terribly wrong.

A rep for the 46-year-old entertainer released a statement saying that technical difficulties disrupted her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017.

TWITTER REACTS: Read what celebs and others said about the moment!

“Unfortunately there was nothing she could do to continue with the performance given the circumstances,” Mariah‘s spokeswoman Nicole Perna said Sunday (January 1).

During her performance on the show last night, Mariah‘s performance quickly went downhill when it appeared that she lost her place in her song while she was clearly attempting to lip-sync.

Mariah said she wasn’t able to hear the music playing so she wasn’t able to keep up with the song, so she tried to find her place, but instead did a little choreography before leaving the stage.
  • Martha Bartha

    I blame the Russians!

  • mic

    You mean because she can’t sing, dahling.

  • plez

    All she had to do is tell them to stop the music and then continue to sing without it. All these Las Vegas acts like have forgotten how to just stand there and sing.

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    The song is 20 years old. She couldn’t just SING it? She’s a wreck.

  • LittlePaperStars

    The technical issue being that she’s unable to sing live

  • Casey C

    Wonder how much she got paid for that shit

