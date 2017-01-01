Mariah Carey Sources Explain What Went Wrong on NYE 2017
After Mariah Carey‘s performance on New Year’s Eve went totally wrong, sources are opening up to reveal what happened.
The 46-year-old entertainer walked around the stage and barely sung throughout her whole performance after she said she couldn’t hear the track correctly.
VIDEO: Watch a clip of Mariah Carey‘s performance gone wrong
Sources close to the situation told Billboard that Mariah could not hear through her in-ear monitor and her rehearsal schedule was also very limited.
“She didn’t have the kind of time that she usually gets for her ‘Mariah-ness,’” the source said.
