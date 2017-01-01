Top Stories
VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Mariah Carey Sources Explain What Went Wrong on NYE 2017

After Mariah Carey‘s performance on New Year’s Eve went totally wrong, sources are opening up to reveal what happened.

The 46-year-old entertainer walked around the stage and barely sung throughout her whole performance after she said she couldn’t hear the track correctly.

Sources close to the situation told Billboard that Mariah could not hear through her in-ear monitor and her rehearsal schedule was also very limited.

“She didn’t have the kind of time that she usually gets for her ‘Mariah-ness,’” the source said.

Read what people, including some celebs, said on Twitter after the performance aired.
