Mark Zuckerberg Is No Longer an Atheist, Now Believe Religion is 'Very Important'

Mark Zuckerberg has been open in the past about having atheist beliefs, but now his views on religion has changed and he considers it to be a “very important” part of his life.

The 32-year-old Facebook co-founder’s views were revealed after he sent his followers a Christmas and Hanukkah message last week.

A commenter asked, “Aren’t you an atheist?”

Click inside to read what Mark Zuckerberg said in response…

“No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important,” Mark said in response.