Miley Cyrus Kisses Her Golden Boy Liam Hemsworth on New Year's Eve!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shared a super sweet kiss on New Year’s Eve 2017 and she documented the moment on social media!

The 24-year-old entertainer shared a photo on Instagram showing her and Liam, 26, sharing a hot kiss in front of a giant “Happy New Year” sign. She didn’t caption the pic.

Miley also shared a photo of Liam at the party, wearing a black shirt and gold pants to go along with the night’s golden theme. She did give this pic a caption, which was pretty perfect. “Sorry. My dude is HOT,” she wrote.

Other photos that Miley posted from the party included ones with mom Tish Cyrus and Liam‘s sister-in-law Samantha Hemsworth.

