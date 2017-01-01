Top Stories
VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sun, 01 January 2017 at 10:15 am

Miley Cyrus Kisses Her Golden Boy Liam Hemsworth on New Year's Eve!

Miley Cyrus Kisses Her Golden Boy Liam Hemsworth on New Year's Eve!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shared a super sweet kiss on New Year’s Eve 2017 and she documented the moment on social media!

The 24-year-old entertainer shared a photo on Instagram showing her and Liam, 26, sharing a hot kiss in front of a giant “Happy New Year” sign. She didn’t caption the pic.

Miley also shared a photo of Liam at the party, wearing a black shirt and gold pants to go along with the night’s golden theme. She did give this pic a caption, which was pretty perfect. “Sorry. My dude is HOT,” she wrote.

Other photos that Miley posted from the party included ones with mom Tish Cyrus and Liam‘s sister-in-law Samantha Hemsworth.

Get more recent news on Miley and Liam:
Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus liam hemsworth new years eve 01
miley cyrus liam hemsworth new years eve 02
miley cyrus liam hemsworth new years eve 03
miley cyrus liam hemsworth new years eve 04
miley cyrus liam hemsworth new years eve 05
miley cyrus liam hemsworth new years eve 06
miley cyrus liam hemsworth new years eve 07

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here