Sun, 01 January 2017 at 1:04 am

New 'Fifty Shades Darker' TV Spot Debuts on New Year's Eve!

New 'Fifty Shades Darker' TV Spot Debuts on New Year's Eve!

A new television spot for Fifty Shades Darker debuted on New Year’s Eve and you can watch Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in the clip right here!

The new TV spot features some unseen footage and you can also hear Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik‘s song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” playing in it.

There is just a little more than a month left until the movie hits theaters as it will be released on February 10.

Jamie and Dakota were the top actor and actress, respectively, on JustJared.com in 2016 based on pageviews from our readers. See the full list of top celebs now!


Fifty Shades Darker – (TV Spot 2)
new fifty shades darker tv spot 01
new fifty shades darker tv spot 02
new fifty shades darker tv spot 03
new fifty shades darker tv spot 04
new fifty shades darker tv spot 05
new fifty shades darker tv spot 06
new fifty shades darker tv spot 07
new fifty shades darker tv spot 08
new fifty shades darker tv spot 09
new fifty shades darker tv spot 10
new fifty shades darker tv spot 11
new fifty shades darker tv spot 12

Photos: Universal Pictures
Posted to: Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker, Fifty Shades of Grey, Jamie Dornan

