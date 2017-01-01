New 'Fifty Shades Darker' TV Spot Debuts on New Year's Eve!

A new television spot for Fifty Shades Darker debuted on New Year’s Eve and you can watch Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in the clip right here!

The new TV spot features some unseen footage and you can also hear Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik‘s song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” playing in it.

There is just a little more than a month left until the movie hits theaters as it will be released on February 10.

Jamie and Dakota were the top actor and actress, respectively, on JustJared.com in 2016 based on pageviews from our readers. See the full list of top celebs now!



Fifty Shades Darker – (TV Spot 2)