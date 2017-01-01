Nicki Minaj Jumps Into 2017 at a Miami New Year's Eve Party!

Nicki Minaj looks so chic in her jumpsuit while attending the New Year’s Eve 2017 party at E11VEN on Saturday (December 31) in Miami, Fla.

The 34-year-old entertainer was booked as the host and performer for the big bash just a week and a half ago after Jennifer Lopez dropped out of the event in order to spend quality time with her family.

Nicki took to her social media pages that day to share her newfound appreciation for Billy Eichner and his show Billy on the Street.