Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Ring in 2017 Together!

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna showed the world that they are definitely back together while celebrating New Year’s Eve 2017 together!

The reality stars rang in the new year at a party and documented the night on their Snapchat accounts. At the stroke of midnight, they blew on party horns together in a cute video.

“Happy New Years woohoo ! Hope y’all have a great New Years and be safe ! Ciaooooo,” Rob wrote on his Instagram account.

“Happy New Years 2017 🎉 from @robkardashian and I!” Chyna captioned a video on Instagram.