VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sun, 01 January 2017 at 6:44 pm

'Rogue One' Tops New Year's Box Office, Crosses $400 Million

'Rogue One' Tops New Year's Box Office, Crosses $400 Million

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is on top of the box office for the third weekend in a row and it has already crossed the $400 million mark in North America.

The movie grossed $50 million for the three-day weekend and an estimated $63.6 million for the four-day holiday weekend, according to Deadline. It’s total cume is at a massive $438.8 million and it’s a no-brainer that the film will become the top movie of 2016.

The animated film Sing came in second with $41.5 million and around $54 million for the four-day weekend. Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt‘s Passengers landed in third with around $15.5 million for the three-day frame.

Coming in fourth and fifth were Moana with $10.15 million and Fences with $10.1 million for the three day weekend. Both will gross around $13 million for the holiday weekend.

