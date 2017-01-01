Top Stories
VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sun, 01 January 2017 at 9:00 am

Sophie Turner Joins Joe Jonas in Times Square for New Year's Eve 2017!

Sophie Turner Joins Joe Jonas in Times Square for New Year's Eve 2017!

Joe Jonas performed with his band DNCE in the heart of Times Square on New Year’s Eve 2017 and his girlfriend, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, was there to show her support!

After the band wrapped their performance on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve, Joe celebrated the new year with his friends and he posted some clips on Instagram Stories.

In a Boomerang video post, Joe and Sophie are seen with party horns in their mouths.

Joe was joined on stage by bandmates JinJoo Lee, Jack Lawless, and Cole Whittle to perform “Body Moves” and “Cake By the Ocean.”

A video posted by Sophie Turner (@sophietrnr) on

Just Jared on Facebook
dnce new years eve times square 01
dnce new years eve times square 02
dnce new years eve times square 03
dnce new years eve times square 04
dnce new years eve times square 05
dnce new years eve times square 06
dnce new years eve times square 07
dnce new years eve times square 08
dnce new years eve times square 09
dnce new years eve times square 10
dnce new years eve times square 11
dnce new years eve times square 12
dnce new years eve times square 13
dnce new years eve times square 14
dnce new years eve times square 15
dnce new years eve times square 16
dnce new years eve times square 17
dnce new years eve times square 18
dnce new years eve times square 19
dnce new years eve times square 20
dnce new years eve times square 21
dnce new years eve times square 22
dnce new years eve times square 23
dnce new years eve times square 24
dnce new years eve times square 25
dnce new years eve times square 26

Photos: ABC
Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, Cole Whittle, DNCE, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
  • jenny.taggart

    I’ve earned $84 ,000 by far these days working over the internet moreover I am only a full time college student . I’m taking advantage of a web business marketing opportunity I heard of and I’ve generated this kind of great money . It is undoubtedly user friendly not to mention I am just too satisfied that I found out about that . The possibility within this is never-ending . Here’s exactly what I do>>> http://newyr91.weebly.com

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here