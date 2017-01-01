Sophie Turner Joins Joe Jonas in Times Square for New Year's Eve 2017!

Joe Jonas performed with his band DNCE in the heart of Times Square on New Year’s Eve 2017 and his girlfriend, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, was there to show her support!

After the band wrapped their performance on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve, Joe celebrated the new year with his friends and he posted some clips on Instagram Stories.

In a Boomerang video post, Joe and Sophie are seen with party horns in their mouths.

Joe was joined on stage by bandmates JinJoo Lee, Jack Lawless, and Cole Whittle to perform “Body Moves” and “Cake By the Ocean.”