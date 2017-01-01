Top Stories
VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sun, 01 January 2017 at 3:40 am

Tyga & Kanye West: 'Feel Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Tyga & Kanye West: 'Feel Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Tyga and Kanye West have teamed up for the new song “Feel Me,” which is out now!

The rappers released the song at midnight on New Year’s Eve and you can download it now on iTunes or listen to a 30 second preview below via Apple Music. Sadly, the song is not out yet on Spotify for streaming.

Tyga and Kanye of course have a close connection – they are in relationships with half-sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, respectively.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Tyga and Kanye West’s new song?

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Kanye West, Music, Tyga

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here