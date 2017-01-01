Tyga & Kanye West: 'Feel Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Tyga and Kanye West have teamed up for the new song “Feel Me,” which is out now!

The rappers released the song at midnight on New Year’s Eve and you can download it now on iTunes or listen to a 30 second preview below via Apple Music. Sadly, the song is not out yet on Spotify for streaming.

Tyga and Kanye of course have a close connection – they are in relationships with half-sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, respectively.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Tyga and Kanye West’s new song?

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…