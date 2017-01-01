'UnREAL' Stars Freddie Stroma & Johanna Braddy Are Married!

Congratulations are in order for Freddie Stroma and Johanna Braddy – they just got married!

The 29-year-old English actor tied the knot with Johanna, also 29, on Friday (December 30) at The Stables at Foxhall Resort and Sporting Club in her hometown of Atlanta, Ga. The news was confirmed to The Knot by the bride’s rep.

Freddie and Johanna met on the set of the Lifetime series UnREAL, on which he played the suitor on a The Bachelor-style dating show and she was one of his contestants. Do yourself a favor and check out the photos of him going shirtless and baring his butt on the show!

After working together on the series, the stars both moved on to ABC shows. Johanna stars on Quantico while Freddie will be seen in the upcoming series Time After Time.

You might also recognize Freddie from his work as Cormac McLaggen in the final three Harry Potter movies!