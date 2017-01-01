Victoria Beckham Will Be Honored by Queen Elizabeth as an OBE

Victoria Beckham is starting off 2017 with a great honor as she will be recognized by Queen Elizabeth as an Order of the British Empire.

The Queen announces a New Year’s Honors list each year to celebrate people who have made significant contributions to society, business, or culture.

Victoria is set to be recognized for her achievements in the fashion world. “Thank u to everyone who helped make this year so special! Hope everyone has a wonderful start to 2017 – Happy New Year fashion bunnies!!” Victoria tweeted after the new was revealed.

David Beckham was made an OBE back in 2003.

Also being honored in 2017 will be actors Naomie Harris and Mark Rylance.