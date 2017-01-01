Top Stories
VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sun, 01 January 2017 at 11:00 am

Victoria Beckham Will Be Honored by Queen Elizabeth as an OBE

Victoria Beckham Will Be Honored by Queen Elizabeth as an OBE

Victoria Beckham is starting off 2017 with a great honor as she will be recognized by Queen Elizabeth as an Order of the British Empire.

The Queen announces a New Year’s Honors list each year to celebrate people who have made significant contributions to society, business, or culture.

Victoria is set to be recognized for her achievements in the fashion world. “Thank u to everyone who helped make this year so special! Hope everyone has a wonderful start to 2017 – Happy New Year fashion bunnies!!” Victoria tweeted after the new was revealed.

David Beckham was made an OBE back in 2003.

Also being honored in 2017 will be actors Naomie Harris and Mark Rylance.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Queen Elizabeth, Victoria Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
  • LittlePaperStars

    Mark Rylance’s Knighthood is far more important than Victoria’s OBE

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here