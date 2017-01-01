VIDEO: CNN's Don Lemon Gets Ear Pierced, Talks Relationship Trouble Live on New Year's Eve Show

Don Lemon was the highlight of CNN’s New Year’s Eve 2017 coverage for many people watching the network after he got his ear pierced on live TV and opened up about himself like never before.

The 50-year-old television personality appeared like he might have had a little too much to drink on the celebratory night and viewers noted that he seemed “hammered.”

Don had a professional tattoo artist pierce his left ear while co-host Brooke Baldwin watched on in shock.

Yes. @donlemon just got his ear pierced live on the air https://t.co/yWGl6FUClk — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2017

Don also opened up about being in relationships.

“I always live my life to the very fullest. The thing is I need a little bit more balance in work and life. I may be open to a relationship this year. I wasn’t before,” Don said. “I’m a bad person to date. I’m not selfish, but I’m very self-centered. I’m not going to be as self-centered [in 2017]. But, I don’t really do resolutions. I live my life to the fullest and I don’t care what people think of me. I do what I want because it’s my life.”

Don Lemon is so drunk right now he's spilling his heart on #CNNNYE for his New Year's Resolution. 😂 pic.twitter.com/52npFU7Pmc — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 1, 2017

