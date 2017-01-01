VIDEO: CNN's Don Lemon Gets Ear Pierced, Talks Relationship Trouble Live on New Year's Eve Show

Top Stories
Don Lemon was the highlight of CNN’s New Year’s Eve 2017 coverage for many people watching the network after he got his ear pierced on live TV and opened up about himself like never before.

The 50-year-old television personality appeared like he might have had a little too much to drink on the celebratory night and viewers noted that he seemed “hammered.”

Don had a professional tattoo artist pierce his left ear while co-host Brooke Baldwin watched on in shock.

Watch the video below!

Click inside to watch Don Lemon talk about his relationship trouble and goals…

Don also opened up about being in relationships.

“I always live my life to the very fullest. The thing is I need a little bit more balance in work and life. I may be open to a relationship this year. I wasn’t before,” Don said. “I’m a bad person to date. I’m not selfish, but I’m very self-centered. I’m not going to be as self-centered [in 2017]. But, I don’t really do resolutions. I live my life to the fullest and I don’t care what people think of me. I do what I want because it’s my life.”

Watch more clips from the broadcast below!
Photos: CNN
