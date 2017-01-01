VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Is Dropping New Music on Friday!

Ed Sheeran just announced some major news – he is finally releasing new music… and it’s coming this week!

The 25-year-old singer posted a video on his social media pages which features him waving at the camera and holding up a sign that says, “new music coming Friday!!”

Ed has been silent on social media for over a year now. He returned two weeks ago to post a simple blue image, but did not add a comment.

Back in December 2015, Ed promised that his third album “is on its way and is the best thing I have made thus far.” We can’t wait to hear it!

Just over a week ago, Ed was spotted with a doppelganger on the set of a new music video.