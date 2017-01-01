VIDEO: Ellen Pompeo is 'Crazy' Over New Son Eli!

Ellen Pompeo is completely head over heels in love with her new son!

The 47-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actress shared a new video of herself dancing around with baby boy Eli Christopher.

Ellen and her husband Chris Ivery announced earlier this week that they recently welcomed their new son via surrogate.

“Boy Crazy….Here’s to a year filled with happiness and love! Happy New Year,” Ellen captioned the below video with her son.