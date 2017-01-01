Sun, 01 January 2017 at 7:40 pm
VIDEO: Ellen Pompeo is 'Crazy' Over New Son Eli!
Ellen Pompeo is completely head over heels in love with her new son!
The 47-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actress shared a new video of herself dancing around with baby boy Eli Christopher.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen Pompeo
Ellen and her husband Chris Ivery announced earlier this week that they recently welcomed their new son via surrogate.
“Boy Crazy….Here’s to a year filled with happiness and love! Happy New Year,” Ellen captioned the below video with her son.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Eli Ivery, Ellen Pompeo
Sponsored Links by ZergNet