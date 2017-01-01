Top Stories
VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sun, 01 January 2017 at 7:40 pm

VIDEO: Ellen Pompeo is 'Crazy' Over New Son Eli!

Ellen Pompeo is completely head over heels in love with her new son!

The 47-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actress shared a new video of herself dancing around with baby boy Eli Christopher.

Ellen and her husband Chris Ivery announced earlier this week that they recently welcomed their new son via surrogate.

“Boy Crazy….Here’s to a year filled with happiness and love! Happy New Year,” Ellen captioned the below video with her son.

A video posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on

