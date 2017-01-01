Top Stories
VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sun, 01 January 2017 at 12:19 pm

VIDEO: Justin Theroux Wipes Out While Skiing!

Justin Theroux laughs at himself after a total skiing fail!

The 45-year-old The Leftovers actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself skiing.

In the video, Justin jumps off of a snow bank and gets high up in the air, but doesn’t exactly stick his landing, so he ends up completely wiping out – all while “I Believe I Can Fly” plays in the background.

Watch Justin‘s skiing video below!

Me: I got this. ⛷😄🦅🏆👊 2016: JK. 😵🥉👎🐍

A video posted by @justintheroux on

