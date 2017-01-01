VIDEO: Keith Urban Pays Tribute to Musicians Lost in 2016, Nicole Kidman Joins Him on Stage!

Top Stories
Keith Urban counted down the final minutes of the year with an amazing tribute performance on New Year’s Eve 2017 and he was joined on stage by wife Nicole Kidman!

The 49-year-old singer performed on CNN’s live coverage from Nashville and he paid tribute to some of the musicians lost in 2016.

Keith sang Leonard Cohen‘s “Hallelujah,” Glenn Frey‘s “Take It Easy,” David Bowie‘s “Heroes,” Merle Haggard‘s “Mama Tried,” and Prince‘s “Purple Rain.”

Nicole popped up on stage when Keith started to sing “Heroes” and she sang a little bit of it with him and then continued to dance on the side of the stage. So cute!

So many amazing stars passed away in the past year and we are looking back at all the unfortunate losses in our In Remembrance tribute.
