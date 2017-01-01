VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Shares Cute New Posts of Her Kids!

Kelly Clarkson rang in the New Year with her cute, little man!

The 34-year-old singer took to Twitter to share a pic of herself giving her eight-month-old son Remy a big kiss.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson

Earlier this week, Kelly also took to Twitter to share a funny and silly video of her daughter River singing Christmas music and ending up falling off the couch.

But that didn’t stop her two-year-old! River got right back up and started singing again.

I hope this year brings everyone this kind of smile/love ❤️ #2017 #RemyB #ChristmasPJs pic.twitter.com/dRVtkONLdG — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) January 1, 2017

Click inside to see Kelly’s daughter singing…